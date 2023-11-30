DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Des Plaines man was arrested on Thursday after police say he threatened a DeKalb County judge and to blow up a school.

Jesse Christian, 28, faces disorderly conduct – threatening a public official and harassment by telephone charges. He is currently held in the DeKalb County Jail.

According to police, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified that Christian had left “numerous voicemails of a threatening nature” against a state’s attorney and a DeKalb County judge.

A non-specific threat to blow up a school was also made, according to police. Investigators then determined Christian lived in Des Plaines. He was taken into custody and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.