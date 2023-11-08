SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old South Elgin man was airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center on Tuesday after he reportedly rolled his car on IL Route 64 in Sycamore.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 1:09 p.m. on Route 64 east of Airport Road.

The driver, identified as Thomas Akins, was heading westbound on Route 64 when he reportedly drove off the road, struck a creek bank and rolled his 2016 Jeep Wrangler onto its roof.

Akins was extricated by the Sycamore Fire Department and flown via Life Flight helicopter to the Rockford hospital for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The accident remains under investigation.