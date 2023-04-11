ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was airlifted to a Rockford hospital Tuesday after rolling a cement truck onto its side.

The fully loaded truck was traveling north on Malta Road, between Twombly and Rich Roads, around 10:52 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle drove onto the gravel shoulder on the east side of the road, causing the driver to oversteer into the southbound lane. The truck eventually rolled onto its driver side after swerving.

The driver, 55-year-old Dale Flanagan, was airlifted to Rockford for serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.