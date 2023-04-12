ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Jonathan Brown, 24, of Monroe Center, and a female passenger were hospitalized for serious injuries after crashing during a police chase in Rochelle Tuesday.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney, around 11:33 p.m., deputies tried to stop Brown’s car in the 600 block of South 7th Street, but he led police on a pursuit that was terminated due to safety concerns.

Later, deputies found Brown turning out of the Loves Travel Stop and tried, once again, to initiate a traffic stop but he fled on Steward Road, unsuccessfully trying to make a curve at high speed and crashing into the ditch on East Ritchie Road.

Police said Brown suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken first to Rochelle Hospital before being airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony in Rockford.

The unnamed female passenger is currently in critical condition at OSF, police said.

Charges against Brown are pending, in the event he survives, according to authorities.