ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is facing one charge of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon after he allegedly assaulted an employee while staying at the Hotel Weston RFD.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the hotel on November 6 at around 11 a.m. for a report of a hotel employee being attacked by a guest with a baseball bat.

Upon arrival, police say the victim advised that the guest had hit him multiple times with the bat. The victim reportedly had visible marks on his leg from being hit.

The suspect, identified as Luis Torres-Cuadrado, 24, allegedly walked up to officers as they were speaking to the victim. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Video footage of the incident allegedly shows Torres-Cuadrado exiting his room and, “with no previous contact with the victim,” begins to swing a white metal baseball bat at the victim, hitting him several times, according to court documents.

Torres-Cuadrado was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.