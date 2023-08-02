MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he took his genitals out and began masturbating in front of a gas station attendant.

Henry Dumas, 30, is charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. when the attendant said Dumas walked into the station, paid for gas, then went into the bathroom while masturbating.

Dumas then came out of the bathroom and asked the attendant if she could help him. Dumas can be seen on security footage masturbating in full view of the attendant, court documents show.

Police arrested Dumas near the intersection of Orlando Street and Melbourne Avenue after he was identified pulling out of a Taco Bell drive thru.

Dumas was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and released after posting $100 bond.