Man arrested after allegedly stealing car from gas station, fleeing from Loves Park Police

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Late Saturday night, Winnebago County deputies were called to the 9900 block of Orlando Street for a report of a stolen vehicle out of a gas station parking lot.

After searching the area, deputies were unable to find the stolen vehicle.

Around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Loves Park Police located the vehicle on Hwy 251/Harlem Road. Police say that the suspect refused to pull over and tried to speed away.

Deputies used stop strips as the vehicle sped west on Latham Road. The driver then tried to run away on foot after stopping the vehicle. With the assistance of a K9 officer, several deputies followed the suspect to the 3200 block of Latham Road where he was arrested.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Bryan Deal.

Deal is facing one count of Aggravated Fleeing, one count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and two counts of Grand Theft Auto.