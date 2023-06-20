ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Richard Draeger, 32, for allegedly robbing the Illinois Bank and Trust on Guilford Road on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Draeger entered the bank, located at 4571 Guilford Road, around 11:20 a.m., approached a teller, and demanded money.

Police said he got away with a small amount of cash.

He was located outside the bank and arrested, police said.

Draeger has been charged with Robbery, a felony.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail without bond.