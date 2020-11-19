Man arrested after shooting Beloit man in the head

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 78-year-old man from Greendale has been arrested after he allegedly shot a Beloit man in the head on Wednesday.

According to Beloit Police, the 52-year-old victim was walking to his car in the 13800 block of W. Burleigh Road at 4:58 p.m. yesterday when he was approached by an armed man.

According to witness statements, the assailant fired three rounds at the victim, one of which struck him in the head. After the shooting, the suspect allegedly ran westbound and got in a light colored sedan, and sped away at a high rate of speed.

Police say through video surveillance footage, they were able to identify the suspect. Police also said he had prior business dealings with the victim.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Thursday in Beloit. He is expected to face attempted murder charges.

The victim is currently being treated for what police say is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

