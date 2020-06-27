Man arrested after shooting near DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday morning around 2:00 a.m., DeKalb police officers responded to the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive in DeKalb after hearing gunshots. When officers got to the scene, officers found shell casings and blood.

Investigators say a nearby apartment building and a parked vehicle were also hit by bullets. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials found 13 9mm shell casings.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators say the gunshots happened after two groups were having a disagreement. Darris Flores, 27, is seen walking in and out of an apartment building. Flores approached several people and walked away to a large bush nearby. Officials say the video shows a person firing shots from the area of the bush.

An arrest warrant was issued for Darris Flores and at approximately 6:40 pm. on Friday, he was arrested in Hampshire, Illinois.

Flores, of Hampshire, was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Criminal Damage to Property. Flores was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Northern Illinois University Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and the DeKalb County States Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation.

What officials are calling a ‘senseless shooting’ is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

