Man arrested after shooting of 16-year-old in Rockford drug deal Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Tyree Isom, 19, for the shooting of a 16-year-old in a drug deal Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Sherman Avenue around 7:45 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Impala, registered to Isom, who lives in Machesney Park, which had been hit by gunfire. Police said they recorded 3 bullet holes in the windshield, 3 more in the driver door jam, and 7 in the driver door.

A 16-year-old victim later arrived at Mercyhealth Hospital suffering from a bullet wound to his thigh.

Police said Isom was seen running from the scene, so officers set up a perimeter and tracked him to the 600 block of Alliance Avenue. A gun reportedly used in the crime was left on a barbeque grill in the back yard of a home in the 500 block, according to the criminal complaint.

Isom told police he had gone to the house on Sherman Avenue to buy marijuana. Once there, the victim reportedly got into the passenger seat, where an argument ensued, according to Isom. The juvenile got out of the car and the pair armed themselves for a confrontation, and Isom told police the juvenile fired shots into the car at him. After returning fire, Isom said they both ran from the scene.

The juvenile reportedly stole the weapon he used from his mother’s gun case. The mother told police she has a license to own the gun, according to the complaint.

Isom has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, possession of a loaded weapon, and No Firearm Owner’s Identification.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Earlier, around 5:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot and killed at Jonathan and N. Rockton Avenue.

Later, around 8:30 p.m., four people were shot in the 400 block of Independence Avenue. Two of the victims were said to have suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said of the shootings, “I can’t say they’re gang related, but the individuals that are involved, the individuals are known to one another.”