Man arrested after shots fired at Rockford house party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Ogilby Road early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw someone running away from the area and started a pursuit. The man was eventually arrested after a struggle.

The suspect, Kedrick Burton, 27 of Rockford, was put in custody for resisting arrest and brought to the Winnebago County Jail.

Investigators found out that a residence and vehicle nearby had been hit with gunfire during a party.

No one was injured and officers did not find any weapons after searching.

