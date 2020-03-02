Man arrested after shots fired at Rockford house party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Ogilby Road early Sunday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, they saw someone running away from the area and started a pursuit. The man was eventually arrested after a struggle.
The suspect, Kedrick Burton, 27 of Rockford, was put in custody for resisting arrest and brought to the Winnebago County Jail.
Investigators found out that a residence and vehicle nearby had been hit with gunfire during a party.
No one was injured and officers did not find any weapons after searching.
