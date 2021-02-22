Man arrested for allegedly trying to kill snow plow driver at Janesville Golden Corral

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Chicago man has been arrested after he allegedly shot at a snow plow driver in the parking lot of the Golden Corral restaurant in Janesville early Monday.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the parking lot of the restaurant, at 3111 Wellington Ct. around 4:18 a.m.

Authorities said the snow plow driver was not injured, as the bullet struck the floor just below the driver’s side window.

Police said 25-year-old Va Clan Na’eem Thomas was armed when officers arrived and retreated back to a vehicle which had been reported stolen out of the City of Chicago. Officers surrounded the area and were able to get Thomas to surrender.

Thomas was charged with Attempted Homicide, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.