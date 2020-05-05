Man arrested for assaulting Rockford Police officer at Fairgrounds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Dyshawn Jones was arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer who was trying to detain him at the Fairgrounds Housing Development, according to police.
Patrol officers spotted Jones in a “suspicious vehicle” around 2:15 p.m. on April 30th, in the 1000 block of Hess Court.
As the officers approached the car, Jones attempted to walk away from the vehicle and was taken into custody “after a brief struggle,” police said.
During the investigation, officers found illegal cannabis in the vehicle and on Jones, police said.
Jones was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Cannabis.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
