Man arrested for posing as South Beloit police officer, collecting donations

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, the South Beloit officers received several reports of an unknown and suspicious person claiming to be a member of the South Beloit Police Department.
Officials say the suspect was contacting local business owners in an attempt to collect donations for the “Shop with a Cop” program.
On Thursday, local police tracked down the suspect identified as Nicholas Cercelli and arrested him. Police say Mr. Cercelli has no affiliation with the local police.
Cercelli was subsequently charged with False Personation/Solicitation, a Class 4 Felony.
He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. The charges against Mr. Cercelli are merely accusations and he is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
If you may have donated to the South Beloit Police Department through Cercelli please contact authorities at 815-389-3491.
