DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, and then beat and sexually assaulted her.

Johnson was caught on surveillance video leaving the apartment, according to authorities.

Lincoln Tower is located at 1100 West Lincoln Highway. Johnson was reportedly spotted by investigating officers and ran from them, but he was chased down and arrested, police said.

Johnson has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Unlawful Restraint, and Resisting Arrest.