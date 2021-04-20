Man arrested for Rockford Walgreens armed robbery, crashes into tree trying to evade police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police arrest a man accused of robbing a Walgreens over the weekend.

38-year-old Scott Njos is charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Sunday night, investigators say the suspect took money from the cash register and ran off after threatening to shoot the cashier if they followed him.

Officers say they spotted Njos on E. State near Mulford yesterday. He allegedly drove off. A short time later, police say he crashed into a tree.

He was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.