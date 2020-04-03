Man arrested for stabbing at Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Christopher Hayes was arrested after police allege that he attacked two people with a knife at the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Rockford Police say they were called to the Mission, located at 715 W. State Street, around 8:18 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses said Hayes came in wielding a pocket knife and attacked two men, stabbing one in the bicep and cutting the other during a struggle.

Two men were able to wrestle Hayes to the ground and hold him until police arrived.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hayes was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Knife.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

