Man arrested for stabbing at Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Christopher Hayes was arrested after police allege that he attacked two people with a knife at the Rockford Rescue Mission.
Rockford Police say they were called to the Mission, located at 715 W. State Street, around 8:18 p.m. on Thursday.
Witnesses said Hayes came in wielding a pocket knife and attacked two men, stabbing one in the bicep and cutting the other during a struggle.
Two men were able to wrestle Hayes to the ground and hold him until police arrived.
Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Hayes was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Knife.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
