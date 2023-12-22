DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Jason Miller, 48, of Cortland, for allegedly threatening to blow up a DeKalb hospital.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, at 1 Kishwaukee Hospital Drive, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, for a report of individuals not leaving the hospital when asked and who were making the staff feel unsafe.

According to police, officers said Miller had reportedly made comments about blowing up the hospital in front of hospital staff and witnesses in the lobby area.

He was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing. He was released with a notice to appear at a future court date.