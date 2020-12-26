Man arrested in connection to Forest City Tennis Club fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Rockford Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Forest City Tennis Club, located at 255 South Lyford Road.

No one was injured, and the structure was vacant at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

On Sunday, authorities announced charges against Jacob Lee Wilson in connection to the incident.

Wilson, 42, is charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass. Wilson is being held at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Illinois State Police, Rockford Public Works and other City Departments assisted in the investigation.

