DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call.

Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. Darden was brought into custody.

Darden has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, two counts of Domestic Battery and Child Endangerment. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.