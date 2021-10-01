Man arrested in Dixon on child pornography charges

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) – Travis R. Currens, 32, was arrested on Sunday for six counts of Child Pornography.

Currens was reportedly taken into custody at 12 p.m. in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue. A criminal investigation by the Dixon Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, had been in progress since August, with officers eventually identifying Currens as the suspect.

Currens is being held in the Lee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.