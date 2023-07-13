WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois couple was killed in a wrong-way crash back in June, and a suspect has now been arrested.

Michael Trinka, 33, has been charged with 12 counts of Aggravate Driving Under the Influence for the June 27 crash that left Ron Dube, 35, and Kelly Dube, 34, dead, according to the Illinois State Police.

Officers responded to a two-car crash with fatalities on I-55 southbound at milepost 238 around 10:36 a.m. They found that a black Ford F-150, driven by Trinka, had been driving in the wrong direction when it hit the Dube’s GMC Yukon head-on.

Three of the couples’ four children, a 2-year-old and 7-year-old twins, were in the car at the time, according to WMAQ. While they were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, their parents were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

“Now these kids don’t have a parent,” Ron Dube Sr. said after the crash. “My four grandchildren do not have a parent anymore.”

The family had just dropped off their eldest daughter at a sleepover and were traveling home when they were hit, according to WLS.

Tinka is being held at the Will County Jail on $3 million bond.