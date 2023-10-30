ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have taken Royce Stricker, 31, into custody after reportedly firing a gun during a domestic disturbance on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 3400 block of Harrison Avenue around 9 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, and as they were approaching on foot, Stricker allegedly emerged with a gun and fired a single shot into the ground before going back inside.

He was arrested a short time later, police said.

Stricker has been charged with Reckless Discharge.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.