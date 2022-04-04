ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donte McCline, 25, was arrested after police discovered a gun in his car after a serious crash at E. State and Calvin Park Boulevard on Sunday.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for what police said were minor injuries.

Police found a handgun in plain view inside McCline’s car and charged him with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Various Traffic Offenses.

No mugshot of McCline was available as he was still in treatment at the time of this report.