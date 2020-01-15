Man arrested on multiple child sex offenses in Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 69-year-old Jeffrey Smith, of Downer’s Grove, on multiple child sex offenses on Wednesday.

Police say they received a report that Smith had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 between the years of 2002 and 2019.

Smith was charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Boone County Sheriff’s Detectives say the case is still under investigation and more charges are likely.

Smith is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $1 million bond.

