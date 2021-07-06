Man beaten with hammer in his Rockford apartment during home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man was sleeping when an intruder broke into his home and attacked him with a hammer early Tuesday morning.

According to Rockford Police, around 4:30 a.m., a man came to the Winnebago County Justice Center suffering from wounds to his head and hand.

The victim told police he had been sleeping in his apartment in the 100 block of N. Rockton Avenue when an intruder woke him up, asking where he kept his money.

When the victim told the suspect to leave, he said the attacker then beat him with a hammer and stole a small amount of cash.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8″ with short or bald hair.