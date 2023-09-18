ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Dion Dixon, 37, after an attempted bank robbery last week.

According to police, Dixon went into the Rockford Municipal Employee Credit Union, at 634 N. Church Street, around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, September 12th and handed a teller a note, demanding money.

When the teller refused, he left and went into the Associated Bank, at 612 N Main Street. It was there that he was apprehended by police.

Dixon was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held while his case is sent to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Bank robbery is a crime investigated by federal authorities.