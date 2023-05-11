ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who was previously banned from all Rockford school premises was arrested Thursday after allegedly entering Guilford High School and refusing to leave.

According to Rockford Police, Jimmy Ray McFarland, 45, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Thursday.

Guilford High School is located at 5620 Spring Creek Road.

Carter allegedly gained access to the school and was recognized by Principal Ronald Carter, who summoned the police.

McFarland was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor.

Court records show McFarland also faces a charge of Retail Theft, filed on May 8th of this year.

McFarland has a history of retail theft and criminal trespass charges on his record.

In 2020, he was accused of criminal trespass, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery to a police officer, and retail theft, but the charges were later dismissed in 2021 as part of a negotiated plea deal.