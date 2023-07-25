ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a July 14 burglary at a State Street cannabis dispensary.

Darius Jarrett faces theft and burglary charges after he allegedly broke into the dispensary and stole $3,800 worth of product, according to court documents.

Rockford Police were initially called to Dispensary Doc, 1202 E State Street, around 9:30 p.m. on July 14 in reference to a burglary in progress.

Witnesses told police they observed a Black male wearing a pink hoodie and green pants throw a rock through the store’s window and enter the business.

One witness observed the man break something inside the business and begin grabbing items and putting them into a black satchel, court documents show.

The man then fled the scene northbound on 9th street.

On Sunday, the owner of Dispensary Doc called police to report a man, later identified as Jarrett, who matched witnesses’ description of the alleged burglar.

Police detained Jarrett before arresting him for resisting/obstructing police.

A search of Jarrett’s person uncovered marijuana allegedly stolen from the dispensary.

Jarrett was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $1,100 bond.