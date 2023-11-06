ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hector Sanchez, 49, was arrested early Monday for reportedly burglarizing a downtown Rockford grocery store overnight.

According to Rockford Police, Sanchez broke into Noble’s Grocery, located at 529 W Jefferson Street, around 4:10 a.m., triggering an alarm.

Officers reported entry had been forced into the business and various items were missing when they arrived.

Police were able to identify Sanchez as the suspect and were able to arrest him a short time later.

He was charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property and booked into the Winnebago County Jail, pending an arraignment hearing.