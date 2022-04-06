ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Demetris Fambro, 29, on weapons charges after police reportedly found two guns during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled Fambro over around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Biltmore Chase. They also said that Fambro and his female passenger refused to obey commands to stay inside the vehicle.

Officers then found a gun on Fambro, police said, and another gun and ammunition inside the car.

Fambro was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, and several traffic offenses.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.