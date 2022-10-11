ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of Loves Park, in connection with a shootout between occupants of two vehicles and a crash on Saturday.

According to police, at 2:45 a.m. on October 8th, officers were called to 9th Street and Reed Avenue for reports of a traffic crash and shots fired.

Police said a stolen SUV was found crashed at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that the SUV crashed into another car, and then occupants of both vehicles engaged in a shootout. The second vehicle fled the scene, and four occupants of the SUV ran away on foot.

Police were able to track down three of the four occupants and found spent shell casings and ammunition inside the crashed vehicle.

Gentry was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and an Outstanding Warrant.