MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — Police have charged a Florida man with battery after allegedly striking his wife in the face with a slice of pizza.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to a home on March 17th after a “911 hang-up” during a possible domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they made contact with the suspect, Ortelio Alfonso, 39, who told officers he had a “verbal altercation” with his wife.

Oretelio Alfonso. Photo: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The probable cause statement reported that the two began arguing after the woman physically disciplined the couple’s son by spanking him.

As reported by The Smoking Gun, the argument turned violent when Alfonso “grabbed a slice of pizza and slapped her in the left side of her face with it.”

The responding officer reported seeing that the victim had “pizza sauce over the front over the front of her shirt, the collar of her shirt, and the rear portion of her shirt.”

“I also observed the victim [to] have remnants of pizza in her hair and ear area,” the officer wrote.

“I observed there to be pizza sauce on the walls and the ceiling of the kitchen area which further corroborated the victim’s statement,” he continued.

During questioning, Alfonso reportedly admitted hitting his wife with the pizza.

He was booked into jail on charges of simple battery, and is scheduled to appear on court on March 29th.