ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A father has been charged in Winnebago County after his 6-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself with an unattended gun, authorities said.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Ellioth Lopez, 26, was charged Tuesday for the incident which happened on November 20th.

Authorities said Lopez left a loaded .45 pistol in his living room when he went to bed. The following morning, officials said the 6-year-old boy found the gun and began playing with it when it went off, killing him.

Lopez is charged with Endangering the Life of a Child.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Lopez is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.