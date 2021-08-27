Man charged for May shooting in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Marquese Black-Freeman, 28, for shooting at a man walking a dog downtown on May 24th.

Police said witnesses said a silver SUV was driving east on W. State when a suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at a man walking a dog on the sidewalk. Police said the man was uninjured.

Shell casings were seen on the street outside the Subway Restaurant, at 201 W State St.

Detectives identified Black-Freeman as the suspect and have charged him with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Black-Freeman is currently in custody with the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, police said Friday.

