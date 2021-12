ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Tommy Nabors, 65, for driving under the influence of a combination of both alcohol and drugs in a crash that killed 72-year-old pedestrian Billy Chears in September.

Chears was killed while crossing the street near the intersection of E. State Street and Fairview Boulevard on Monday, September 27th.

Nabors was arrested and charged with the crime on Tuesday, December 14th.

His next scheduled court date is January 20th, 2022.