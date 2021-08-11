Man charged in murder of Loves Park woman

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged 25-year-old Cameron Frazier, of Rockford, in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who was found shot to death Monday in Loves Park.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the 7700 block of Venus Street around 10:58 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say they were able to identify Frazier as the suspect, who is said to have had a prior relationship with the victim. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

He is charged with First Degree Murder and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.