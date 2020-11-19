Man charged in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Keivon White has been charged in a shooting that took place in Rockford in October.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police officers were called to Swedish American Hospital on October 20th to meet a gunshot victim.

Police say White was developed as a suspect and arrested. A Grand Jury returned an indictment of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons and Possession of a Firearm without a Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

White is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th.

