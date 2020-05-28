Man charged in stabbing at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Darnell Baymon, 51, was indicted Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a man at the Way Low Gas Station on W. State Street in May.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says an argument broke out between Baymon and the victim on May 3rd, at which point Baymon stabbed the victim in the left shoulder.

Baymon has been indicted by a Grand Jury for the charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

