Man charged in Sunday murder of 72-year-old Machesney Park woman

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — After the discovery of a woman’s dead body in Machesney Park Sunday night, police have arrested Shane Bouma, 41, on charges of home invasion and first degree murder.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 300 block of Harlem Road around 9 p.m. Sunday and found the body of 72-year-old Ellen Marsh.

Police say Bouma was identified as the suspect during the investigation. He was arrested on unrelated charges about an hour before the body was discovered, at an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th Street.

Bouma has been charged with 3 counts of First Degree Murder and Home Invasion.

He also has charges of threatening a public official and violation of an order of protection.

He is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.