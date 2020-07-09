Man charged with 2017 murder of Rockford teen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donterrius Barnett, 35, has been charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jamie Rogers on June 14th, 2017.
Police found Rogers suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Kent around 7:49 a.m. that morning.
Barnett is charged with First Degree Murder and faces up to life in prison. He is currently in custody in Dade County, Florida on unrelated charges.
