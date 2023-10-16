ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is accused of breaking into an elderly man’s home and knocking him down during a residential burglary.

According to Rockford Police, the 88-year-old victim said Klinko climbed through his window, in the 800 block of Buckbee Street, around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 15th.

When the victim attempted to confront Klinko, the assailant knocked him down, he told police.

Klinko then allegedly took the victim’s property and fled the area.

The victim said he had not met Klinko prior, police said.

Officers located Klinko in the 600 block of E. State Street and placed him under arrest.

He was charged with Residential Burglary, Aggravated Battery to a Senior Citizen, Criminal Trespass to Residence, Criminal Damage to Property, and Theft.

Klinko was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.