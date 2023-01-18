MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested Michael Keen, 31, for repeatedly stabbing a woman in a domestic attack.

According to police, the stabbing happened Monday in the 300 block of Old Harlem Road around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the 42-year-old victim had suffered multiple stab wounds at another residence, in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue. She was rushed to a local hospital and is currently said to be in stable condition.

Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic violence incident.

Keen, who lives in Loves Park, was arrested later that night.

He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Battery and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.