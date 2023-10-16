ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Scott Graham, 52, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm after severely injuring another patron at a Rockford bar.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Victory Tap, at 2315 Harrison Avenue, around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, October 15th.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, police learned that the victim’s condition was upgraded and he is now listed in critical condition.

Graham was identified as a suspect and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.