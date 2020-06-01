Man charged with beating Rockford police officer during Saturday protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eli Casinelli, 35, was arrested Sunday after allegedly beating a police officer with a pole during a protest which turned violent at the Rockford Police’s District 1 headquarters on Saturday.

Police say officers were dispersing a “large and unruly” crowd in front of the headquarters, at 1045 W. State Street around 7:50 p.m. when Cassinelli began attacking an officer with a large wooden pole.

The officer was using a riot shield to defend himself, but Casinelli was able to deliver several blows to his head, police said.

He was arrested and taken into custody, and charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and Aggravated Battery.

