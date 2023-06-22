ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darian Coleman, 27, after he allegedly stole cash from a Salvation Army register, and shoved a cashier to the ground.

According to the Rockford Police Department, on Tuesday, June 6th, police were called to The Salvation Army store at 4050 E. State Street where a man reportedly stole money from an open cash register while the cashier was helping another customer.

On Monday, June 19th, Coleman allegedly returned and attempted to steal more cash from a register, but the cashier attempted to stop him. Police said Coleman shoved the employee to the ground, took the money, and ran from the store.

On Tuesday, June 20th, police spotted Coleman near the store again, and arrested him.

He was charged with Aggravated Robbery to a Victim 60 or Older, and Burglary.

Coleman was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.