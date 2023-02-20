OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County deputies have charged a driver with DUI and reckless driving after leading a police pursuit up to 120 mph through Oregon before crashing in Mount Morris on Monday morning.

According to police, the pursuit started on East IL Route 64 at Moore Road around 1 a.m.

Police say Derrick Holmes, 33, of Highwood, disregarded multiple traffic signals as he piloted his red Ford Mustang at high speeds through Oregon and eventually crashing at 14 East Front Street in Mount Morris.

Holmes was arrested and charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, DUI, reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations.

He was booked into the Ogle County Jail.