DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Ryan Charleston, 40, with driving under the influence while leading police on a high speed chase that ended with five people injured.

According to the Dixon Police Department, around 4:37 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5th, officers were notified of a reckless driver coming into Dixon from Grand Detour on Illinois Route 2.

The vehicle was spotted in the 1300 block of North Galena Avenue, turning onto Liberty Court, police said, at which point officers said the driver went off road and into the grass and around the Freedom Walk apartment complex.

The driver then headed into the northbound lanes of North Galena Avenue and collided with a vehicle turning southbound from North Court, and police said two additional vehicles were struck in the collision.

In total, five people from those vehicles were taken by ambulance to KSB Hospital for injuries suffered in the accident. Police said none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Charleston, of Rock Falls, was charged with multiple counts of the following: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License is Revoked, Aggravated Fleeing a Police Officer, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Reckless Driving, and Driving 35 Miles Per Hour Over the Posted Speed Limit.