ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022.

According to the charging documents, Webb was driving a silver 2003 Saturn L200 when he was involved in a high-speed, illegal street race with another car on West Jefferson Street.

At 1:36 p.m., authorities said Webb and the other driver blew through a red light at North Winnebago Street, and both collided with a white 2004 Toyota Corolla, driven by 18-year-old Oswaldo Leon-Victoria.

Nearly a month later, Leon-Victoria died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Webb has been charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Street Racing and faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

He is currently housed in the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,000 bond.